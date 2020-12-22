Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Price Up 26.3%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s stock price rose 26.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 963,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 920% from the average daily volume of 94,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Organovo worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

