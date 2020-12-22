Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$17,600.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,051,840.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$2,864.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 38,900 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$50,181.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$103,000.00.

Shares of OCO opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$2.12. The company has a market cap of C$296.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.