Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

