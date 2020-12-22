PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.09

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 3390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,235,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,557 shares of company stock valued at $27,224,570 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PagerDuty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PagerDuty by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PagerDuty by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

