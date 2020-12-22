Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $419,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 690.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

