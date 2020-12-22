Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 2,006 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Yandex were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 77.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 230.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 197.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.