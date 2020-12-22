Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,357 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in iRobot were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iRobot by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iRobot by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iRobot by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,947 shares of company stock worth $1,268,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on iRobot to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

IRBT stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.