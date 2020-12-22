Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $280,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 179,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.