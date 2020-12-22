Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,914,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after buying an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $8,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

