Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock remained flat at $$22.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Park Lawn has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $23.93.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

