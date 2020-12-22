ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0225

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $454,105.69 and $45.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.02 or 0.99996380 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00054857 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

