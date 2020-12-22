Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PE. MKM Partners cut Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The company had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.