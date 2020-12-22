Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Parsons by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,423,000 after acquiring an additional 358,526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,821,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.