Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading 9.3% Higher

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.45. 306,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 220,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Passage Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,609,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

