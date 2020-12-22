Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.17 million and approximately $87.02 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and DigiFinex. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, WazirX, Bitrue, Hotbit, Coinall, Kyber Network, Coinbit, CoinExchange, Iquant, FCoin, KuCoin, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, C2CX, TOKOK, BigONE, Binance, CoinPlace, BW.com, CoinEx, DDEX, ZB.COM, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinsuper, P2PB2B, Bitfinex, ABCC, OKCoin, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, BitMax, OKEx, MXC, BitMart and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

