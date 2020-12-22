Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.10.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $445.59 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $449.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.91 and a 200-day moving average of $334.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

