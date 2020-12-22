Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $17.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 20,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $47,103,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $8,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 581,568 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 578,326 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

