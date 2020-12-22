PeepCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.29 Million (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 727.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $30.29 million and approximately $34.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,323,811,606 coins and its circulating supply is 142,123,811,606 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

