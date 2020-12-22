Peerplays Price Down 68.1% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $292,791.21 and $45,303.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00719632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00187838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00103610 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

