Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

