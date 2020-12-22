Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petrofac from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.