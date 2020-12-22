PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.63. PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 37,128 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

