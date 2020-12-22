Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $13,903.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00725813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00167502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00108022 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 42,380,828 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.