Phantasma (SOUL) Hits One Day Volume of $307,097.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $307,097.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,387.11 or 0.99899290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

