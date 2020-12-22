Piper Sandler Comments on Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABTX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

ABTX opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $682.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $151,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,540. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

