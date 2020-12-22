Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $23.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.22. 32,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,019. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.