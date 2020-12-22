Piper Sandler Upgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Overweight

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $415.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $340.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.
ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $362.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $11,716,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.