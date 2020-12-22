Piper Sandler Upgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Overweight

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $415.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $340.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $362.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $11,716,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

