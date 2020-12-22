Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.60

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.60 and traded as high as $68.70. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 81,995 shares traded.

LUKOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pjsc Lukoil in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, VTB Capital lowered Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pjsc Lukoil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,555,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

