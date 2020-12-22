Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,500 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.