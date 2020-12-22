Pluton Price Reaches $4.82 on Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Pluton has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $470,689.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00020606 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00353798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027268 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.