PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) rose 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.46. Approximately 235,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 241,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,522,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,803,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,242,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,863,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

