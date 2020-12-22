PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) rose 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.46. Approximately 235,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 241,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,522,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,803,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,242,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,863,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit