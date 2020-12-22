Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

