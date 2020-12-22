Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

