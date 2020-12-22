Poseidon Network (QQQ) Hits Market Cap of $82.29 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Poseidon Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $82.29 million and $1.26 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00105882 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000203 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

QQQ is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

