PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $289.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.30 million and the lowest is $266.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $203.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $992.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $963.35 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $987.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,985 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.31 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

