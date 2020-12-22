PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.71 on Friday. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

