Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00012470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

