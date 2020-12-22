Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Down 12.7%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY) was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit