Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Down 12.7%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY) was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services.

