Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 27,844 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

FREQ opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,878.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $95,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,410 shares of company stock worth $3,629,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

