Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.22% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 60.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $921.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

