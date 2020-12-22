Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,554 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bruker by 809.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

