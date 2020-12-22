Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

