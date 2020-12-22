Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,802 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

