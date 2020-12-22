Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

