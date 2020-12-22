Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
NASDAQ PLSE opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
