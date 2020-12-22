Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

