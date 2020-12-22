Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Increased by Piper Sandler

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

VBTX opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.