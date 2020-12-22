Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 42,522 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $5,234,458.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QTWO opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Q2 by 203.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.