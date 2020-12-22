Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 42,522 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $5,234,458.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QTWO opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 203.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.