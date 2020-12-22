Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of QTWO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,507. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $129.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,639,780. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Q2 by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

