Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Cut by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $196.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.